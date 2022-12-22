No one was injured when a school bus traveling on icy roads with 22 children aboard tipped over into a ditch in Carver County, authorities said.
The Carver County Sheriff's Office, in a news release, said it received a call at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the bus had tipped over on 74th Street, east of County Road 32, in Camden Township.
According to the release, the bus was westbound and approaching the county road when the driver’s side tires of the bus caught the south edge of the road and pulled the bus into the ditch, causing it to tip onto the driver’s side of the bus.
The sheriff's office said weather and road conditions made it difficult for the driver to see the edge of the road.
The Koch School Bus Service responded to the scene with several buses to safely transport the children home. Some children were picked up by their parents at the scene.