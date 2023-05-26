A local nonprofit raised over 1,000 pounds of food and $2,000 last weekend for the CAP Agency through its “Bowling for Hunger” event.
Sanya’s Hope for Children held its fifth annual Bowling for Hunger event and food drive May 20 at Bowlero in Lakeville.
The event was organized by Sanya’s Hope for Children, a nonprofit created by Prior Lake High School junior Sanya Pirani, in collaboration with the Prior Lake High School student council in honor of Global Youth Service Day.
According to Pirani, this is the second consecutive year her school’s student council has participated.
Bowling for Hunger is Sanya’s Hope for Children’s annual bowling and fundraiser event, looking to collect food donations and monetary donations for supporting local homeless and marginalized children and families.
The day’s activities included bowling, games, raffles, food and beverages. Approximately 35 people attended, including Pirani, her mom, Sanya’s Hope for Children members, Prior Lake High School student council members, Sen. Eric Pratt and Holly Schulz with the CAP Agency.
This year’s goals were to collect 1,000 pounds of food and raise $2,000, both of which were reached.
Participants donated nonperishable food items like canned fruits, canned vegetables and soups.
“We feel blessed to have an exceptional community and friends around us who support SHFC, not just for this event, but for every single event we manage to reach our goal or go above and beyond” Pirani said.
All food and monetary donations went toward the CAP Agency, supporting local families within Scott, Carver and Dakota counties.
In addition to her work with Sanya’s Hope for Children and other organizations, Pirani has served for many years as a youth ambassador for the CAP Agency.
“Personally, I simply think it’s my obligation as a community youth leader of Sanya’s Hope For Children as well as the CAP Agency youth ambassador to do my part to help the local community,” she said.
Sanya’s Hope for Children also further supported the CAP Agency by sewing and donating 72 book bags.
Pirani said these bags are typically made out of recycled materials for another project of hers, the Christmas Bag Project. Bags were donated to the CAP Agency’s Head Start program, which provides free early education and family support services for low-income, expecting families or those with children up to five years old.
Local businesses also were involved with donations for the event’s raffles: Edelweiss Bakery in Prior Lake, Ze’s Diner in Prior Lake, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Starbucks in Savage and Texas Roadhouse in Shakopee.
Looking back on Saturday’s success, Pirani said she is thankful for how much the community came together this year to help.
“Thank you to all our donors for your generosity of time, knowledge and resources,” she said. “We could not be successful without the help of our community.”