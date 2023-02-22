There were nearly two million more visits to Minnesota food shelves in 2022 than in 2021, according to the organization Hunger Solutions. Approximately half of those visitors were utilizing food shelf services for the first time.
As the number of Minnesotans experiencing food insecurity increases, an unprecedented demand has been placed on food shelves across the state — many of which are consistently running at capacity.
In its continued effort to address this need, the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches will be running its 42nd Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign from Feb. 27 through April 9.
The campaign aims to stock and provide funding support to nearly 300 food shelves across the state.
On its website, GMCC explains that as supports established in response to the pandemic reach a close and inflation rises, it becomes increasingly difficult for food shelves to adequately serve those in need.
Chaska-based Bountiful Basket Food Shelf will be participating in this year’s campaign.
Like many other food selves, Bountiful Basket has experienced an increase in demand for its services. According to its website, the organization saw a 70% increase in services provided compared to last January.
At the state level, on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Minnesota House passed an allocation of $5 million in emergency funding for food shelves.
The bill provides one-time emergency funding for food shelves across the state, to be distributed by the Department of Human Services to Hunger Solutions. The emergency funds are to be distributed no later than June 30 of next year.
At the floor session, bill sponsor Rep. Heather Keeler, DFL-Moorhead, said that a large portion of the growing number of food shelf visits is due, in part, to an increasing number of seniors who are experiencing food insecurity.
“Elders are hungry in our community,” she stressed.
The bill passed the House on a unanimous vote and the Senate received the bill on Monday, Feb. 13.