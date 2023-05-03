Every three months, about 330 households from Scott and Carver counties call the Greater Twin Cities United Way, also known as 211, seeking resources in order to avoid becoming homeless.
But for many, the reality is there isn’t any money left for the month, or the amount of money owed is more than the assistance limit.
Officials are hopeful for better news when people call going forward — at least for a while.
The Legislature passed earlier this year legislation providing an additional $50 million for the Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program. Scott County Housing Supervisor Peter Goldstein said the recommendation from Minnesota Housing, which administers the funds, is to provide Scott and Carver counties with a total increase of $1,010,500 for the biennium budget. Currently, the two counties receive a total of $615,000.
“We are facing a housing crisis in every corner of our state, and too many families in communities large and small are facing the threat of eviction from their home,” said Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, the chief author of the bill. “Keeping Minnesotans in their homes will give them the stability they need in their lives to succeed.”
How it works
In order to qualify for assistance, a household needs to have a income at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines, must be a Minnesota resident or a household otherwise approved by Minnesota Housing or must be homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness and in need of services and/or financial assistance due to a housing crisis.
People apply by calling 211 and doing an initial screening. In the case of Carver and Scott counties, referrals are sent post-screening to the Community Action Program of Scott and Dakota Counties and “provides the direct assistance funds to help prevent evictions,” Goldstein said.
In order to receive funding, however, those eligible must first be screened, where it sometimes comes with bad news: there isn’t enough funding left.
“[CAP expends] their total allocation of direct assistance funding each month,” Goldstein said. “They typically are able to accommodate requests for approximately two weeks in the month before receiving a number of requests that exceed their capacity.”
Increased limits
Officials locally hope to change the maximum amount of assistance the program can provide.
Goldstein said so far during the biennium, direct expenditures on average for homelessness prevention assistance are around $1,330 per household. For ‘FastTrack’ assistance — which Goldstein said is help for households that are presently homeless and need assistance with initial costs like first month’s rent or deposit — the average is just over $1,400 per household. In some cases, people are denied assistance simply because their cases are higher than the threshold sometimes reaching $10,000 or more owed.
“We fully intend for households accessing the program to be considered for a greater level of assistance as needed for them to retain housing stability,” Goldstein said. “Another key element will be to ensure that screening for the program can be available for longer into the month, each month.”
Goldstein said under the current regulations, 24 months is the maximum amount of assistance someone is eligible to receive. Due to the amount of funding the county receives per biennium, Scott and Carver counties are unable to provide funding for that many months.
“We will be discussing the potential of serving households, who may have accessed FHPAP direct assistance in the biennium, but who have not yet reached that 24 month threshold, for additional, eligible requests that would position them to sustain their housing,” Goldstein said. “Our present funding levels often prevent our provider from being able to do so.”
Goldstein said the goal is to be in position by June 1 to begin allocating the funding, depending on when amended contracts can be signed and the money can be formally accepted by the county boards. In the meantime, Goldstein said they are working with CAP to “expedite the funding timelines of our existing FHPAP Award.”
Future unknowns
Before the start of every new biennium, counties and other grantees apply for funding through the FHPAP. Scott and Carver counties applied for $2,001,300, which would begin on Oct. 1 and run through Sept. 30, 2025.
But Goldstein said depending on how legislation shakes out at the statehouse, the total amount of funding allocated towards the program is yet to be determined. Like usual, Goldstein said Scott and Carver counties won’t know how much they will be receiving until the middle of summer.
According to Skyler Vilt, a spokesperson for the senate DFL caucus, the base budget amount for the program is $20,538,000. Under the Senate housing omnibus proposal, an additional $50 million is being proposed for the fiscal year 2024-25 biennium, while the House bill is calling for a total package of $75 million. Vilt said both proposals are one-time increases, meaning the base of $20,538,000 would be the base going forward starting with the 2026 budget.
To put into perspective how volatile future funding is with the program going forward, Goldstein said CAP is hiring staff through a temp agency to help with additional requests instead of hiring full-time employees.
“We’re going to use a lot of temp staff to support the process,” Goldstein said.
Goldstein noted the million dollars of additional funding will need to be formally accepted by both Scott County and Carver County commissions.