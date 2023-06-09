The Arts Consortium of Carver County has set up its newest exhibit, “Over the Rainbow,” to celebrate Pride Month within the southwest metro.
The exhibit features works from nearly 10 artists from all over the county, all of which center around love and inclusion throughout the community.
The exhibit is currently featured at the ACCC Gallery in the Chaska Community Theater for the entire month of June, with pieces hung up along the walls from local artists.
Liya Oertel, gallery curator and library liaison, said this is the first year a Pride-centered exhibit has been put together by the arts consortium.
“I think it’s wonderful,” she said. “To me, personally, it boggles the mind that people care about who loves who. There’s so much hate invested into fighting love — I can’t get my mind around that.”
Pieces in the Over the Rainbow exhibit feature an array of mediums, including glasswork, paintings and drawings.
Also unique to this exhibit are shared statements that accompany each artwork. Brief explanations from the artists regarding the meaning are displayed next to each art piece, telling the personal stories behind the art.
This derived from the consortium’s artist conversation group that meets once a month. The group last month centered around the subject of Pride and was able to talk amongst each other about the meaning, layers and motivation behind their pieces.
Oertel herself has personal ties to this exhibit, having created three of the featured pieces.
Her piece, entitled “My Child,” displays text stating, “With love, I created you. With hope, I watched you grow. With pain, I wiped away your tears. With my heart, I embrace all of you.”
It is dedicated to her youngest, who Oertel said has teared up every time she looks at it.
“A parent’s love is supposed to be unconditional, not something to be withdrawn when it is most needed … How is it that some parents think it is OK to withdraw their love and support if the child’s self-identity differs from their own beliefs?” Oertel wrote in her art statement accompanying the piece.
The gallery exhibit also serves in conjunction with Chaska’s upcoming pride picnic, scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at McKnight Park. This annual event is hosted by the Chaska Human Rights Commission, as well as supported by Chaska Parks and Recreation and the Eastern Carver County Schools’ Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club.
This picnic is in lieu of a reception, which the consortium typically holds along with its exhibits. Instead, members will come to support the picnic and make an announcement about the show.
The exhibit is also traveling around the county after June, with appearances throughout libraries in Waconia, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria.
Pieces in the exhibit are available for purchase, and some have already been sold. Those wanting to purchase a piece can visit the ACCC gift shop or contact Oertel at 612-867-9278.
“I just want everybody to feel like they belong,” Oertel said about her goals for the exhibit. “We are a community … and everybody within the community should feel welcome.”