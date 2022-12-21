The owner of a popular bar and restaurant in Victoria has been charged with failing to pay taxes for several years and allegedly owes the state $440,000, authorities said.
Paul M. Carlson, 61, owner of Vic's Bar and Grill, was charged in Carver County District Court with six counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns, failing to pay sales tax and failing to file corporate franchise tax returns, according to a Dec. 19 press release from the Minnesota Department of Revenue. All of the counts are felonies.
The investigation began after Revenue Special Investigator Cathy Boyko received an anonymous tip in June that employees of the restaurant — also referred to as Vic’s Blue Dog Restaurant in the press release and criminal complaint — were being paid in cash, the Revenue Department said.
According to the complaint, an investigation found that Carlson, of Chanhassen, had allegedly not filed Minnesota individual income tax returns since 2011 and that there were no Minnesota S-Corp Tax returns filed for his restaurant.
The complaint claims that Carlson knew he was required to pay the taxes since he answered correspondence from the Revenue Department in 2016 and 2018 advising him that he needed to pay back taxes and penalties in order to keep his liquor license for the restaurant.
"In both instances those delinquent taxes were paid, indicating Defendant was obtaining mail at the address and that Defendant knew he was required to pay Individual Income Tax,” the complaint states.
When questioned, Carlson allegedly told Boyko that he did not have a reason as to why he had failed to file Minnesota Income Taxes, according to the complaint.
Carlson did not immediately return a message from Southwest News Media left at the restaurant, one of several eating establishments in Victoria's scenic downtown near Steiger Lake.
Carlson’s first court appearance is scheduled for 8:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Carver County Courthouse. The prosecuting attorney is Assistant County Attorney Kevin Hill, with Carver County Judge Janet Cain presiding.
Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. The Revenue Department alleges that Carlson owes $440,195.41 in back taxes.