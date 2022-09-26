While much of the focus of the political landscape centers around state and national elections, it is important to remember that we have several consequential races here in our local communities.
Such is the case at the Carver County commissioner level in District 1. While I am thankful for the many years of service of the incumbent, I believe it is time for new ideas, fresh energy, and more diverse perspectives on the county board. For these reasons and more I fully support the candidacy of Lisa Anderson for Carver County commissioner in District 1.
I have had the privilege of working with Lisa during our service on the Eastern Carver County School Board. I have seen firsthand her ability to help navigate an organization through the challenges and opportunities of growth, while staying true to the values and beliefs of the local community. Lisa is collaborative and willing to listen to other perspectives. She is not satisfied with the status quo and has shown multiple times over her 13-year school board career that she was willing to make the difficult decision when it was needed for the benefit of the school district.
Our county is at an important crossroads. With the incredible population growth our communities have experienced in recent years, the key to continuing our status as one of the best places to live in the state and country is contingent on strong leadership at the local level. I believe that the best leadership teams reflect a broad and diverse set of experiences and ideas, and the county board should be no different. Lisa Anderson, as a strong female leader as well as a seasoned professional and leadership coach, would bring a fresh outlook that does not currently exist on the board.
With that, I hope you will consider voting for Lisa Anderson for Carver County commissioner in District 1 on Nov. 8!
Ron Meyer
Chaska