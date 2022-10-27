County commissioner is a position that we often don’t hear about but has a large impact on our community. To put into perspective, County commissioners provide county law enforcement services, park planning, general health services, roads, promote economic and industry development, along with other key activities. This is an important role that requires a diverse background, connectiveness to our community and solid leadership. For these reasons, I fully support the candidacy of Lisa Anderson for Carver County commissioner in District 1.
For the past 10 years, I have had the privilege of working with Lisa on the Eastern Carver County School Board. During that time, she has demonstrated her commitment to building our community, supporting education along with a history of fiscal responsibility, long-range planning and providing key leadership. Through her 13-year service to our community she has stayed true to her values and beliefs of our local community. Professionally, she has 20 years at a Big 4 consulting firm, helping leaders achieve their strategic goals.
With attention on national and state races, we can lose sight of the large impact that our local elections have on our community. Carver County is the fastest growing county in our state. I believe it is an important time for new ideas, a connection to the community and a focus toward strategic planning. For these reasons, I encourage you to support Lisa Anderson for Carver County commissioner in District 1. Most importantly, I encourage everyone to vote on Nov. 8.
Jeff Ross
Chaska