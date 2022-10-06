Residents of District 1 have the wonderful opportunity to bring a fresh, balanced, compassionate perspective to the Carver County Board of Commissioners this year in Lisa Anderson.
As my friend and colleague on the Eastern Carver County School Board, I am pleased to endorse her for this role. In my interactions with Lisa, I have come to know her as a seasoned leader, an empathetic listener, and a woman whose unique perspective offers value in Carver County. Through her work on the School Board, Lisa has proven her ability to wade through complex challenges and act decisively in the face of adversity. Her demeanor as a leader balances optimism with “keeping it real,” a highly desirable combination in a public servant.
In addition, with a front row seat to demographic and other changes in our communities and through her consistent contact with people across the county from a variety of backgrounds, Lisa is well-poised to use what she’s learned in those many conversations to engage in decision-making that better reflects the needs of constituents today. She is thoughtful, prepared, and open to progress and change while maintaining reverence for our past, which makes her a fantastic fit to represent residents of District 1.
I will be proud to cast my vote for Lisa Anderson on Nov. 8 and invite fellow residents of the southeastern corner of our county to do the same!
Angela Erickson Chanhassen