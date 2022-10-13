We are writing to encourage people to vote this November for Lisa Anderson for District I County Commissioner.
We have known Lisa for over 10 years. The two things that have always stood out about her are her desire to serve her community and her ability to speak her mind in a way that invites dialogue. We first met her through the CCHA, watching our boys play hockey together. We watched her serve those families through volunteer leadership roles that kept the hockey season running smoothly.
We watched her put her knowledge of budgets and business to use by serving on a building committee at our church. Lastly, we’ve seen her serve on the Eastern Carver County School Board with consistency and passion. In all of these arenas, she seeks to understand the issues and isn’t afraid to take on challenging issues.
Our county is reaching its growth potential. Demographics and needs are changing. Now is the time to elect a commissioner with a fresh perspective, a strong voice and one with a head capable of preparing Carver County for a successful future. Lisa is uniquely qualified to help cast a new vision for the changing needs of Carver County!
Mark and Jill Caulfield
Chaska