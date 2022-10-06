Rachel Berg Scherer would be an impactful member of the school board for Eastern Carver County Schools. She has the communication skills, perspective, and passion for our schools to effectively lead when it comes to educating my three children as well as all current and future ECCS students.
Rachel is a professional writer and a former high school teacher and has dynamic communication skills. Her insight into how the education system works, combined with her ability to effectively facilitate communications around it with parents and community members, would be essential to helping build understanding and bridge gaps between all stakeholders.
Rachel grew up in this district, graduated from Chaska High School, and has two children currently attending ECCS. After living and teaching on the East Coast, she and her husband chose to move back here to raise their family. These experiences give Rachel a unique and valuable perspective to share with our communities from having personally experienced the evolution of ECCS over time. As a former student she’s seen the growth, but as a current parent she also understands the growth potential and present needs.
Rachel is passionate about our teachers, schools, and communities. She is a PTO leader at her children’s school and is a consummate champion for supporting our educators financially and emotionally. Rachel has also been a major proponent of the past two referendum campaigns and helped found an advocacy group dedicated to building support for our students, teachers and schools. When she’s not running her business, volunteering at school or spending time with her family, Rachel somehow finds time to be active with her church and still give time and energy to several other community causes.
Please consider voting for Rachel Berg Scherer for a position on the ECCS School Board! To learn more about her or to connect directly with her please visit her campaign website: www.rachelfor112.com. Thank you!
Zach Saueressig
Chaska