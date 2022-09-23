I’m urging my fellow residents of Eastern Carver County to vote in November for the following School District 112 School Board Candidates: Joe Scott, Svetlana Kolesnikova, Dean Waymire, and Greg Petrie.
Here’s why. These candidates truly share the values of the vast majority of Carver County families and will give the highest priority to classroom content that’s preferred by school district families, including English, math, science, history, etc. These are the basic skills that will enable all students to succeed in higher education and later in the workplace.
By contrast, members of the current school board approved the introduction of what amounts to Critical Race Theory into the classroom a few years ago. CRT is designed to dumb down the curriculum in the name of “equity” and “fairness.”
Though many parents made their objections known at school board meetings and demanded a return to an emphasis on high achievement in academic basics, school board members showed little interest. They instead continued to take their direction from the state and federal bureaucrats of the far left.
Fundamental changes in classroom content and emphasis are needed in Eastern Carver County Schools. Joe Scott , Svetlana Kolesnikova, Dean Waymire, and Greg Petrie will make changes and seek direction from the families of Carver County. Please join me in voting for them!
Vince Beaudette
Victoria