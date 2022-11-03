I am a firm believer in the old saying, “actions speak louder than words.” While I believe it is a worthwhile cause to layout my goals if elected, it is equally as important to demonstrate that I have backed up my campaign promises with action, and that day after day I have shown up for the people of this great community.
When I ran in 2020 for my first term, I vowed to be a voice for families in Carver County, and since being elected, have fought every day to uphold that vow. I voted for the largest permanent tax cut in Minnesota’s history, determined to give families struggling with inflation more money in their pocketbooks. While fighting for my twins in the NICU, I secured $25 million in funding for Highway 212, helping our infrastructure keep up with the growth in Carver County. I advocated for our schools, voting to give students the largest formula increase in decades, while standing up for parental rights in education. I reached out across the aisle to make Minnesota the third state in the nation to guarantee paid pumping breaks for working mothers, and secured funding for low-income mothers to get the support they need to have healthy births and thriving children. I authored tough-on-crime legislation and supported our law enforcement, earning the endorsement of the police. I stood up for our main street businesses, earning an award as a Guardian of Small Business.
I am running for re-election because I believe I am just getting started. There is more work to be done when it comes to tackling inflation, reducing crime, and supporting our students. Instead of mudslinging and adding to the divisiveness in this country, I have run a positive campaign focused solely on the ways I have delivered for Carver County, and my vision for the future.
If re-elected, I will continue to show up for this community every single day. I will continue to reach out across the aisle to deliver for Carver County and the people of Minnesota. I will continue to sit down and listen to all residents, regardless of ideology.
I will continue to walk the walk, and will make sure my actions always speak louder than my words. I will continue to fight to make Carver County proud.
I humbly ask for your vote Nov. 8.
State Sen. Julia Coleman
Waconia