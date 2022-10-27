Recently, Eastern Carver County School Board candidate Greg Petrie’s response to an ECCS communication came to light as a result of a freedom of information act request made to the school district and now is being circulated on social media. Petrie referred to the ECCS superintendent and others as “power monkeys” and “servants” while threatening “more to come.” This language breaks every community norm of decency.
Greg Petrie, Svetlana Kolesnikova, Joe Scott and Dean Waymire’s school board campaign threatens the well-being of ECCS students. In addition to Petrie’s attack described above, the influence of Minnesota Parent Alliance’s extreme agenda, and the innumerable false claims and misinformation by this team of candidates, render them unfit for public office. They must be thanked for their civic engagement, and listened to in public discourse. Together, our community must clarify their misinformation, point out their intolerance and defeat them in this fall’s election.
Petrie, Kolesnikova, Scott and Waymire are endorsed by the Minnesota Parent Alliance, an extreme parent group affiliated with the Center for the American Experiment. Kim Crockett, now running for secretary of state for Minnesota, is a former strategist with, and spokesperson for, the CAE. She left after her racist comments about immigrants in St. Cloud were broadcast across local TV media.
Minnesota Parent Alliance has tapped into the culture war issues being waged in schools across the country. Joe Scott’s attendance at a Minnesota Parent Alliance rally and the team’s (Petrie, Kolesnikova, Scott and Waymire) “contract with 112” both highlight local examples of gender and racial oppression of state and national political campaigns. Please be aware of the “dog whistles” and vague promises coming from this team’s campaign. Across the nation and state these precede the banning of books about racism, the Civil Rights Movement, and other exclusionary practices that tell our students their experience or their family’s experience isn’t valued.
Sadly, none of this is new. In 2019, voters in Eastern Carver County voted down an operating levy due in part to a fear campaign led by a Carver County property owner who is a voter in the Anoka Hennepin School district. He and others worked with Alpha News, a social media outlet, to spew falsehoods about an operating levy that would have funded preservation of existing programs and the staffing to support it.
Efforts to defeat this operating levy were also supported by folks working for the Center for the American Experiment. ECCS efforts to address racism were attacked. The exclusion of any educational content deemed “uncomfortable” was a demand. The operating levy was defeated and ECCS students and families suffered. Last fall, taxpayers passed an operating levy with over 69% voter approval, reflecting recent and very strong support for ECCS.
Sean Olsen, a current school board member not running in this election cycle, has patiently and persistently responded to the misinformation shared by this same group of four candidates (Petrie, Kolesnikova, Scott and Waymire). His detailed, clear and exceedingly patient responses regarding enrollment and finance can be found on Facebook at Sean Olsen for School Board, Eastern Carver County Schools.
Chris Commers
Norwood Young America