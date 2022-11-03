Our Commissioner, Gayle Degler, is an easy choice for us. With his community involvement, positive leadership and proven results, Commissioner Degler has our votes. We have known him for almost the entire 20-plus years we’ve lived in Chaska.
As a self-employed businessman, he understands how to prioritize and make tough decisions which helps to keep property taxes in check. Standard and Poors recognized Carver County’s fiscally responsible approach and has upgraded the county’s bond rating to AAA. As homeowners we appreciate that.
We have had the pleasure of serving with Commissioner Degler on several initiatives. He cares about the issues that we care about. He strongly supports our military veterans and their families, but he also cares about our library system and welcomes a diverse community as the county grows. We support Commissioner Degler and his work.
Carver is the fastest growing county in the state while being recognized as the happiest and healthiest. Positive things are happening in Carver County. You can ensure that forward progress will continue by voting for Commissioner Gayle Degler on Nov. 8. Thanks Gayle!
Bob and Libby Fairchild
Chaska