We are faced with a formidable task to choose the four best candidates for District 112 School Board amongst a slate of twelve, all of whom feel they are the most qualified to guide the education of our children. I set upon the trail to my choices a few weeks ago. Though I don’t have kids or grand kids in the district I’m very invested in the academic and extra-curricular success of each student in our district.
In my view, one of the important traits of elected leadership include a value for diversity of thought. Differences of opinion, when expressed in respectful ways, lead to better decisions from the elected body. That diversity of thought is lost when four candidates choose to run as a voting bloc. I also value responsiveness to the constituents; though not necessarily in full agreement with the elected individual, the ability to listen and acknowledge views from the public is extremely valuable. When asked for response from the twelve candidates, three failed to respond: eliminating them from my consideration.
My choices for the board are:
Tim Klein–Current Board member who has earned another term. He has shown great leadership and his experience will be a valuable example for the newcomers.
Jenny Stone–Also a current member and has good empathy for the current state of public education in Minnesota.
Ellie Krug–I believe that Ms. Krug provides a valuable voice that we need to hear. Ellie is well educated and will use well-crafted and passionate words to bring a diverse opinion to the board.
Rachel Berg-Scherer–Berg-Scherer is a product of District 112 schools and has a clear vision of the importance of collaboration and constructive dialogue as a pathway to creating mission and strategy.
Klein, Stone, Krug and Berg-Scherer are getting my vote for ECCS School Board.
Please…become educated about your choices and vote on Nov 8.
Denny Laufenburger
Chanhassen