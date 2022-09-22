I am running for a school board director position as part of a team with Svetlana Kolesnikova, Dean Waymire, and Greg Petrie.
Should the four of us get elected, we will change school board policy and reject the status quo. The details are in our "Contract With The Residents of District 112," which can be found in the blog section of our website, www.Four4112.com.
Parents don't feel that the school board listens to them, so we will listen very closely to parents, as they know what’s best for their children.
Our school district's enrollment has been declining since the 2018-19 school year, which was pre-lockdown (less than two-thirds of the school-age children living in our district attend our public schools). We will develop and execute plans to reverse our district's decreasing enrollment.
One-third to one-half of our third-, eighth- and 11th-graders cannot meet the state standards in reading, math, and science. We will focus on in-classroom solutions and prioritize increasing state reading, math, and science scores. We believe that we can find enough money in our district's $184 million budget to do that.
We will focus on the basics: reading/language arts, math, science, technology, history, the arts, industrial arts, athletics, and student activities. We believe that our world-class teachers have been given non-essential tasks that take up time that could be used to teach our children the basics.
We will invest the majority of the safety and technology referendum proceeds in our children’s safety. Less than 10% of the safety and technology referendum dollars are proposed to be spent on safety in the 2022-23 budget.
Residents feel that the school board doesn't listen to them. We will host a very informal, half-hour Q-&-A session before each board meeting and follow-up with you on a timely basis.
Residents have told us that they find it off-putting when the school board directors use education-speak and don't explain what they mean. We will communicate using words, not education-related acronyms.
We estimate that the lock-down of our schools cost the parents of our district $87,562,200 (based on the cost of care for younger students who couldn't be left home alone). We will carefully seek out and weigh the unintended consequences of our policies.
Residents tell us that they don't know what's going on in our public schools. We will give residents the ability to easily review students' curriculum, textbooks, and library books.
Have you ever read our school district's budget? Yes, it's public information and 268-pages-long. We will provide a regular summarized and detailed accounting of how we have spent/plan to spend your referendum money.
We will give you all the facts when we ask for money, even though the facts may not be what you want to hear.
And, above all, we will treat everyone with respect, especially those who don’t agree with us. Much can be learned through civil disagreement.
If you agree with our contract, vote for all four of us beginning with early voting on September 23.
Joe Scott
Chanhassen