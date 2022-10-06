I’ve known Carver Mayor Courtney Johnson for about 25 years. We were both mass communications majors at St. Cloud State University. She was one of the more dedicated students in the department, which is what led to her successful career in broadcasting and communications.
I graduated from Chaska High School. I still have connections to the area. I have good friends who live in Carver from both high school and college. In fact, I spent time in Carver recently, including a stop at Lisa’s Place.
Carver residents who I know and trust think Courtney has done a good job in her first term as mayor. I’ve had a chance to spend time with Courtney since she was elected Mayor and, during that time, I’ve learned how much she cares about her community. I have also seen firsthand how much the people in Carver who I know appreciate the work she has done as mayor.
I am happy to endorse Courtney Johnson for a second term as mayor of Carver.
Ron Johnson
Edina
[Editor's note: The letter was paid for by Johnson for Mayor]