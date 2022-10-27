I am Jay Johnson, candidate for Carver County Commissioner District 2. I was unable to attend the LWV Carver County Commissioners Forum on Sept. 29 due to COVID. I provided opening and closing statements that were read by the moderator. My statements introduced me as a liberal who better matches the redistricted District 2 that has turned from red to purple and is moving towards blue.
In the statements I said that climate change is real, and Carver County needs to prepare for future weather events; that government should not get between a person and their medical professionals; and that my real-world experience as an environmental engineer, retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, former city councilperson, former public works director and my years of service to people as a volunteer locally, regionally, nationally and internationally gives me a unique set of skills, knowledge of government processes and experience working with people of all backgrounds.
At the forum, Tom Workman was upset that I brought politics into a political race. County Commissioner is a non-partisan race. That does not mean that people do not want to know where you are on the political spectrum. It is the second most-often asked question when I am at people’s doors, with “What does a commissioner do?” as the most asked question. People have a right to know who they are electing. It is not a secret that I am on the liberal side of the political spectrum, have worked on DFL campaigns, and have worked with conservatives on many issues.
Tom Workman may not want the voters to know where he is on the spectrum. It is not hard to find out. The website www.lobbyminnesota.com lists Tom as a “Republican Lobbyist.” The Minnesota Campaign Finance Board lists Tom as the Committee Chair for the “Funk (Thomas) for Senate Committee” that challenged Julia Coleman in the 2020 Republican Primary and as a registered lobbyist. Google searches reveal that he has been in elected office much of his adult life.
It is important to know who you are voting for, whether City Council, School Board, House or Senate. Go to the candidates’ websites to see what they say about themselves. To find where they are in the political spectrum may take some reading between the lines.
My website, www.jayforcarvercounty.com, may be too detailed, but I want voters to get a real feel for who I am and where my life’s journey has taken me. I have gone from a paperboy to the senior U.S. Officer/Civil Affairs Task Force team leader in the British led Multinational Division in Bosnia; from a volunteer with Chanhassen youth sports to a water/sanitation consultant for the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria; from a City Councilmember to a Public Works Director.
I have the hands-on experience in and out of government and a record of collaboration across the political spectrum. It is time for a new face on the board of commissioners and I hope I have your vote.
Jay Johnson
Chanhassen
[Editor's note: This letter was paid for by the Campaign Fund for Jay Johnson]