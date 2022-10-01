I am writing to support the election of Judge Charles Webber in the 1st Judicial District.
I have known Judge Webber since he was appointed to the bench in May 2021. As a civil litigator I have appeared in front of Judge Webber approximately twice per month for the last sixteen months. In that time Judge Webber has shown he is experienced, thoughtful, and fair.
Judge Webber applies his over 30 years of private practice experience to his work on the bench. He often asks well-reasoned questions that wisely strike at the heart of a dispute. Judge Webber is patient, listens carefully and actively to the lawyers and parties that appear before him, and he carefully considers matters before issuing his orders.
Judge Webber’s orders are individualized and based on the judge’s specific findings rather than copying boiler plate forms or submissions from lawyers, which demonstrates to both the “winning” and “losing” side of a dispute that the judge has carefully considered what was said in court.
Often as a litigator, the hardest discussions with clients are those that happen after losing a case where they felt they weren’t even heard by the judge. That has never happened after appearing before Judge Webber. Even when a client loses a case, they know they were heard and they can see justice in the orders that come from Judge Webber, even if it wasn’t the decision they hoped would happen.
Keep thoughtful, fair and experienced jurists on the bench, and elect Judge Webber.
James P. Conway
Chanhassen