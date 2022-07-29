It isn't too much to ask.
I want my elected representatives to be skilled, active listeners. Yes, I care about what they think, but I want them to care more about what the folks they represent think, and far less about party leaders and big donors. Listen to the folks, and work to serve others.
I want my elected representatives to be humble and not act like they are the smartest person in every room, but rather to learn from others.
I want my elected representatives to be honest. Tell me what you intend to do, do it, and tell me what you did. Midwest honest, transparent and trustworthy. No person gets everything right, but there is a lot of work to do. Get out there and do your honest best. If you want to sit on your backside, go to a movie.
I want my elected representatives to hold personal values that mesh with Midwest Americans, and to have the guts to use their values to guide their actions. We don't need more order takers in public offices.
I want my elected representatives to be competent, and trust that they will be so if they are active listeners, humble, and values-driven. Lincoln was not Hollywood-good looking, but he had all these qualities. Leave the glamour to the movie industry and work hard to be the representatives we can all be proud of.
It isn't too much to ask.
Dr. Dan Kessler meets all my criteria and I am proudly supporting him for Minnesota Senate District 48.
Kelly O'Neill
Chaska