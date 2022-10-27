Strong schools are often the centerpiece of exceptional communities. This was a sentiment I often shared with stakeholders while I was a member of the school board as well as most recently as a staff member for the school district. I believe the election on Nov. 8 for four seats on the Eastern Carver County School board will be consequential for the future success of the school district, as well as the great communities we call home. While there are several qualified and passionate candidates, two stand out for me as worthy of special consideration.
Tim Klein has served our communities as a school board member for 12 years. In that time, he consistently has led from a student-first perspective. I saw firsthand how deeply Tim cares about ensuring all students feel safe, welcome, and included, while also understanding the importance of strong academic rigor and high expectations for our students and staff. Tim also brings an expertise in finance and operations that is extremely valuable to the district. I was fortunate to see this in action not only as a fellow board member, but as the district’s finance director, where I was able to see Tim bring his expertise to the Citizen Finance Advisory Committee and the board’s finance committee. Tim took time to understand the unique caveats to school finance and was able to translate complicated financial concepts to be better understood by his constituents.
While his finance expertise is impressive, the most compelling reason for my support of Tim is his servant leadership philosophy. Tim’s candidacy is unquestionably a result of his dedication to his community and the next generation of learners that attend our schools.
I have recently had the opportunity to get to know Makiza Johnson. I believe Makiza would bring a diverse perspective to the school board that is not currently represented. He is thoughtful in his approach, with his only agenda to make our community and schools better. He has significant experience in technology and operations and both areas would be valuable as a board member. He listens to multiple perspectives and has a clear vision for the role of a school board member.
The role of a school board member is intentionally structured to be non-partisan, to ensure that public schools reflect the values and ideals of all parts of the community they serve. While schools have increasingly become politicized on both extremes of the spectrum, I believe it is important to elect individuals who are willing to reach out to all parts of the community, listen for understanding, remain curious, and lead with a servant’s heart. Tim Klein and Makiza Johnson possess these skills and I believe would represent all parts of our community to help each of our students achieve their personal best!
Ron Meyer
Chaska