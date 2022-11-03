Minnesota’s largest police association, representing over 10,000 rank and file law enforcement officers, enthusiastically supports Sen. Julia Coleman, Rep. Jim Nash, and Rep. Greg Boe for reelection. They will always promote public safety proposals that keep communities safe.
Rising crime is a statewide problem, and we must restore public safety in our communities. That starts with respecting police as partners and holding violent criminals accountable. Sen. Coleman, Rep. Nash and Rep. Boe will make sure our public safety officials have the support, resources, and policies that provide for a safer, stronger community for everyone.
That’s why the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association supports and endorses Sen. Julia Coleman, Rep. Jim Nash and Rep. Greg Boe. We hope you will vote for their re-election.
Brian Peters
Executive Director
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association