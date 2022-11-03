I’m compelled to respond to a letter published in the Oct. 20 Chanhassen Villager headlined “Coleman strong example for women.” It was so egregious, so blatantly false in the negative assessment of Dan Kessler, Minnesota Senate candidate for District 48. The accusations, according to the letter writer, were based on some dubious Tweet—not by Dan and not by campaign publications, but by some obscure person (unidentified) that the letter writer had conveniently determined was a Kessler supporter. How bogus! Our democracy in action—it’s come to this?
I became an active volunteer on Dan Kessler’s campaign when I was so impressed with his inclusive vision that expands opportunity for all people no matter gender, religion, race, or class. Further, I was absolutely convinced of Dan’s integrity, his commitment to responsibly support our schools, to secure more funding for law enforcement, and to respect women’s rights, especially when it comes to reproductive freedom.
And I confidently trust Dan’s willingness to actively work to accomplish needed bipartisan legislation—unlike the last 2022 session where Dan’s opponent walked out of the Capitol, silent, head down, in lock step, cowering to the scripted party dogma, having blocked the passage of initiatives that were in the best interest of the state and the people she supposedly represents.
We should all know better than to rely on Twitter for our facts and insights and then to take that baseless verbiage from an unknown source, exploit it for some vague political gain—shame shame shame!
Richard Hintz
Chanhassen