In local elections, we don’t get clickbait-inducing, primetime debates on major news channels. That’s why candidate forums like those hosted by the League of Women Voters are so crucial: They are the only chance we get to hear the candidates’ positions side by side.
I listened to the video recording of the state House 48A and 48B and state Senate 48 forums, held on Sept. 27, in which candidate for 48B Lucy Rehm spoke about her legislative priorities: healthcare, the environment and education—all issues that impact Minnesotans’ futures.
Our schools are understaffed, and she highlighted the particularly strong need in school nursing, counseling and special education.
She made it clear she understands the myriad crises impacting us at the state and local levels, and that we can use our projected surplus to fund important work. She also noted that the surplus is indeed projected—not money in the bank—and she wants to work with legislators to ensure we have the money to get these things done. It demonstrates the kind of fiscal responsibility parents are so used to balancing with their family budgets and all the things said family needs. She clearly has experience that can be put to good use in St. Paul.
That’s who I want representing me.
Brianna Liestmann
Chaska