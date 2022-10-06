I am honored and thrilled to endorse Courtney Johnson for mayor of Carver.
As I have watched her perform her duties as mayor over the past four years, I have seen evidence that she is committed to the community and that her leadership skills have a direct impact by promoting growth and safety opportunities such as the levee, road improvements, and numerous other community outreach events.
Courtney has posted these initiatives and activities on social media, thereby promoting the beauty of Carver to the surrounding area and beyond. She has invited input and listened to neighbors all over Carver to gain understanding of current events, which help her focus her efforts accordingly.
I look forward to seeing more of those accomplishments in her next term as mayor of Carver.
Alisa Grande Eden Prairie
[Editor's note: This letter was paid for by Johnson for Mayor]