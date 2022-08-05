After the horrifying events in Uvalde, Texas, it is encouraging to see federal lawmakers pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act; it’s a great example of how the Minnesota Legislature could work together in the face of an urgent need.
One of the key elements of the new law is the funding pot for states to use in creating and administering laws “that help ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals a court has determined to be a significant danger to themselves or others, and other purposes such as mental health courts, drug courts, veterans courts, and extreme risk protection orders that have sufficient due process.”
In some states, these are called “red flag laws.” These laws do not take away our rights to due process; they protect communities from folks who could cause harm to themselves or other people, without infringing on any average citizen’s right to bear arms.
Lucy Rehm is running for the Minnesota House in District 48B. She would support laws that enable law enforcement to better protect our communities through crisis intervention. She will review them thoughtfully with Minnesotans’ safety and responsible gun owners in mind, to ensure these laws are not abused.
Our current representative, Rep. Greg Boe, in a 2019 Q&A with the Chaska Herald, said, "I am opposed to red flag laws." He also said this during a door-knocking visit to my home during that same year. I shared with him a personal story about why laws like this would have made a difference in Minnesota for someone I loved, but his position remained.
In early 2020 a bill “under which a chief law enforcement officer or a city or county attorney can petition for an ‘extreme risk protection order’ (ERPO), which would prohibit the respondent from possessing firearms for a fixed period” came to the House. Rep. Boe voted no.
I don’t want my son’s school to be the next site of one of these tragedies. I am ready for common-sense regulations that will protect our communities. I am ready for Lucy Rehm.
Brianna Liestman
Chaska