We are endorsing candidate Jay Rohe for mayor of Chaska. We have known Jay for almost 20 years, and his commitment to the city of Chaska is enormous.
He represented our Ward for 14 years on the City Council, and during this time, his commitment to serve the city of Chaska was clearly demonstrated. Jay believes strategic planning, diversity, minimizing taxes, affordability, health and wellness are the cornerstones to his campaign. I believe these are the area’s most important to the city of Chaska today. Jay is a strong communicator who can drive these initiatives forward.
Please join us in voting for Jay on Nov. 8.
Chris and Kevin Reineke
Chaska