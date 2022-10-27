On Oct. 13, 2022, a debate between the incumbent mayor and his opponent took place. The debate was a contrast in both candidate backgrounds and style. Purposeful leadership is defined as rooted in a sincere desire to provide clarity and purpose to a commitment so that one can choose the best present and future actions versus reacting out of uncertainty. Chaska’s previous mayor and city administrator were both purposeful and clear in their mission/vision for Chaska. Their achievements are too numerous to mention here and not intended or necessary.
The incumbent listed one of his crowning achievements as the current Curling Center. If you go to the city of Chaska’s website’ under Chaska City Council Meetings and click on Agenda Packet for July 11, 2022, Item 8B page 43 of the 2021 Annual Financial Report you will see a loss for the Curling Center in 2021 of ($1,305,646). This is over $50 for every resident of Chaska whether you curl or not.
There is a website under Minnesota Property Tax Calculator League of Minnesota Cities where you can compare property taxes of different communities, by year based on the valuation of your home. I encourage all of you to sign in and compare the taxes on your home with that same home in Chanhassen. Here is what I found. In 2008 annual property taxes on a $400,000 home in Chaska were $75 less than the same property in Chanhassen. In 2021 they were $258 more expensive than the same house in Chanhassen. In fact, Chanhassen’s property tax on that same house during that same time period went down $205 while Chaska’s went up $128. We historically have been lower than Chanhassen.
Finally, and this is by far the most disturbing aspect of the current mayor’s leadership. He admitted in that same televised debate that he did not vote for the West Creek Apartments development for the homeless. He was, in fact, the only member of the council not to approve the project. We have homeless young adults in our community living in tents or cars foraging for food daily and Mr. Mayor, you chose to deny them one of the most basic needs in life. You will boast about a project that you take credit for but lost over $1,300,000 and deny a project for the homeless which would have cost you and the city nothing. Those are not our community values!
Where is the purposeful leadership and sense of community in your actions and subsequent behavior, Mr. Mayor? Having a booth at River City Days is no substitute for action. Mayors do not earn or deserve “participation certificates.” I personally feel we need to give new leadership an opportunity to reenergize and revitalize all of Chaska. I don’t think we can afford another term of uncertainty and reaction versus careful, thoughtful planning. It's time for a change.
Jeff Burzinski
Chaska