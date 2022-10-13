Lisa Anderson is a listener, a communicator, a visionary, a champion, a doer and a collaborator. I say this with confidence because I have worked elbow to elbow with Lisa.
I am a teacher with District 112 and former president of the teacher’s union. Collaboratively, Lisa and I were part of a small team that researched and created the foundation for the current Teacher Development and Evaluation system for the district. We’ve also sat on opposite sides of the negotiations table—more than once.
While you might visit or view a school board meeting, you are only seeing the tip of the iceberg of her service as a board member. Lisa is engaged, passionate and compassionate. Lisa listens to understand, digs in to find win-win solutions, and seeks to better whatever organization she is a part of.
Lisa represents the multiple communities of Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria, and Carver on the school board and she will bring energy and commitment in representing all the communities that make up her constituents for Carver County Commissioner. Bringing Lisa Anderson’s experience to the team of Carver County Commissioners will be beneficial to all of us. Please vote for Lisa Anderson.
Gretchen Oppriecht
Chanhassen