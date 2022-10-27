Because of redistricting, we again get a chance to vote for Commissioner Gayle Degler. We have known Gayle and his family for many years. He truly knows the value of a dollar and that’s why it is important for him to take as little of our tax dollars as necessary.
We are also supporting Commissioner Gayle Degler in the November election because he knows the importance of a strong county library system. Being active in “Friends of the Chanhassen Library,” we know how much our libraries are utilized. Commissioner Degler has fought hard to insure adequate funding. As a county liaison to the library board for many years, Commissioner Degler is a strong advocate for accessible services for Carver County residents.
During his time on the board, he has played an important role in opening expanded libraries in Waconia, Chanhassen, Victoria and Norwood Young America, along with the Express Library in Cologne. He has helped shape library policy, budgets and future plans.
Please join us in voting to re-elect Gayle Degler.
Conrad and Lois Fiskness
Chanhassen