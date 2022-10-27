Greetings to my fellow community members! I have had the pleasure of knocking on thousands of doors this campaign season, speaking with voters all over the district, whether it be in Victoria, Chanhassen, Waconia or Chaska. The one resounding conversation that I have centers around the importance of this election and what is at stake. We are at a crossroads! The future is ours to decide!
The path forward would protect our freedoms, whether it be strong public schools, reproductive rights, the freedom to provide for our families, communities free from gun violence, the freedom to marry who you love or the freedom to vote in free and fair elections.
Another path would take us backward with defunded public schools, total bans on abortion, support for big money interests over working folks, gun violence that never ends, the end of gay marriage and the end of free and fair elections. It sounds so extreme. We are in a serious time in our history!
We have to come together to vote for candidates that will protect our futures. Join me in supporting Lucy Rehm for Minnesota House (48B), Dan Kessler for Minnesota Senate (SD48), Gov. Tim Walz, Secretary of State Steve Simon, Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Auditor Julie Blaha.
At the local level, I urge you to support Mark Windschitl for Chaska Mayor and Dontá Hughes, Ellie Krug, Tim Klein and Jenny Stone for District 112 School Board.
This is on us!
Tracy Leggett
Chaska