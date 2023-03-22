Two weeks ago, the Carver County Board voted for Scott County’s grant application to help fund the Merriam Junction Trail and pedestrian bridge that would connect the two counties. The Carver County side of the bridge would touch down in the city of Carver’s historic downtown.
The new bridge brings hope of increased foot traffic to Carver’s downtown businesses. Moreover, as the bridge allows access to the Minnesota River Bluffs Regional Trail, it also provides people with access to the city’s own park and trail system.
“I think that this is going to be a really cool way to not only bring folks south of the river north and into our community and into our historic downtown, but also an opportunity for our folks to get south of the river and have access to all of the amenities on that side of the river in addition to the recreation facilities and trails,” Carver Mayor Courtney Johnson said.
Scott County Commissioner Jon Ulrich wrote in a text exchange: “Following three years of a global pandemic, the demand for regional trail connectivity became even more pronounced. Moreover, we have always understood that the Minnesota River presented a barrier to this connectivity, and this project will — quite literally as well as figuratively — provide the necessary bridge to overcome that barrier.”
Ulrich explained that funding the Merriam Junction Trail project has been one of the highest priorities for Scott County. “The Carver County Board’s support, memorialized in their resolution, serves to underscore the importance of this project to our overall region,” he wrote.
New and expanded parks
Currently, the two primary park projects the city of Carver is undertaking are the expansion of its Ironwood Park and efforts to obtain funding for Creekside Park, a potential large-scale community park.
Ironwood Park has been under construction since last year and is scheduled to reopen this summer. The expansion adds approximately three-and-a-half acres to the park. Improvements include a new skatepark and pavilion, and a trail system through the park that connects Carver Elementary School and the new Timber Creek residential development.
Carver is also in the process of applying for an Outdoor Recreation Grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in order to fund the Creekside Park project. The prospective park will be located at Jonathan Carver Parkway and Main Street West, running alongside Carver Creek. As of now, the site, previously the site of a wastewater treatment facility, is being used as outdoor storage by the city’s public services department.
Johnson jokingly admitted that it may not be the most aesthetically pleasing at the moment, but she assured that would change with the given funding.
The DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant Program aims to support local government efforts to develop new and enhanced outdoor recreation facilities in local and community parks. The program offers matching grants for up to 50% of the total project cost with a maximum of $350,000, according to the DNR website. Carver is applying for the maximum amount possible, Erin Smith, the Carver community development manager, said at the March 6 city council meeting.
Proposed features for the park include pickleball courts, small and large breed dog parks, a disc golf course and trail system throughout. Johnson said that there are residents who have already expressed excitement about the possibility of these amenities.
“We have an inventory of what we have in our parks right now, but also what we’re missing. So with that, we’re able to identify the needs and wants of our community,” said Johnson.
State grant funding
But, ultimately, the reality of the park is contingent on grant funding from the DNR.
At the March 6 meeting, councilors authorized the city’s application for a DNR Outdoor Recreation Grant. At the meeting, Smith said that she recently met with DNR staff to discuss the application process. According to her, the DNR receives approximately 70-80 applications each program cycle with around a third of the applicants receiving funding.
If the city receives the desired funding, construction is set to begin next spring at the earliest, in hopes the project will be completed by June 2025.
Matching dollars for the grant will come from the city’s park dedication fund. New development in Carver — whether residential, industrial, or commercial — are required to pay “park dedication” fees. Payment of this fee can come in the form of land or money, and the city puts these resources toward park development projects, namely large-scale parks.
According to the city’s park plan, Carver has historically focused on the development of smaller neighborhood parks and therefore lacks large gathering spaces, or what they call “community-scale” parks. These larger parks and the amenities they are able to house are the current focus of the city.
The city’s general fund designates some money to parks, but the bulk of its park funding comes from park dedication. This funding scheme is most fruitful for cities that are experiencing an increase in development. Fully developed cities with less land available for new development are less likely to receive a substantial amount of funding through these means. One caveat is that park dedication can only be used for park development and improvement, not maintenance or operations.
Carver has a lot of undeveloped land outside its concentrated city center. “Carver has a lot of room to grow to the south, to the west, to the north, and the idea is to have larger parks regionally spaced within our community,” Johnson said.
The city’s park plan prioritizes large-scale community parks over smaller playgrounds or parks in each neighborhood. The larger parks are able to offer more amenities and give residents an opportunity to build community outside of their specific neighborhood.
Carver Elementary joined School District 112 in 2016, and along with ongoing development many young families have made their way to the city, according to the city’s park plan. The population of Carver has continued to grow steadily over the past few years, and development is expected to continue reflecting this growth.
Walkability and connectivity
In conjunction with the city’s park projects, the city has also prioritized the development of its trail system. The city park plan emphasizes the importance of trail and park connectivity and its role in fostering a united community. In recent years, Jonathan Carver Parkway has undergone major reconstruction in order to make the stretch of road safer and make the city more pedestrian-friendly.
“Now people can go from the Bluffs up to Fleet Farm, and even to Chaksa,” Johnson said.
In an ongoing effort to improve its parks and trails, Carver is establishing a Park Advisory Group — a group of residents who “will be talking about new park ideas, figuring out our current park needs and working on community events,” said Johnson, adding that there is no formal application or interview process. “The more the merrier,” she said.