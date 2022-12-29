Carver County Parks & Recreation sent an email Dec. 21 reminding residents to follow sledding etiquette when enjoying the Lake Waconia and Lake Minnewashta Regional Park hills.
To ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment, the public is reminded to:
- Walk up the hill on the designated trail.
- Wait for others to clear before sledding.
- Exit the bottom of the hill promptly.
- Safety first.
In the email, Parks & Recreation noted to “not construct any jumps or moguls. Do not stand on or overload sleds.”
Updated sledding hill conditions can be found on Instagram or Facebook, or by calling the winter hotline at (952) 466-5237.