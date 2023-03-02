Summer road construction is on Chanhassen’s horizon as the city continues to monitor its 115 miles of roadway. Five of those miles could be rehabilitated this year with construction expected to begin in June, according to the city.
Proposed areas for repair include the Curry Farms, Mulberry and Creek Run Trail area, as well as the Lake Susan Hills West, Mission Hills, Saddlebrook, Ches Mar and Bramble areas. These areas have not been extensively rehabilitated since their original construction in the late 1980s to mid-1990s.
Additional road improvements include mill and overlay projects in the Sunridge Court, Oakside Circle and Creekwood Drive areas. Streets included in these project areas are not fitted with sewer or water utilities. Therefore, construction will focus solely on pavement maintenance as opposed to more extensive rehabilitation projects.
Some city streets will also receive a sealcoating treatment this summer.
According to city council documents, feedback from residents was generally supportive. Those in opposition wished for more advance notice of the projects and took issue with the city’s funding scheme for street rehab.
In response complaints regarding public notice of road projects, the city will be updating its notification practices, according to Mayor Elise Ryan in a city newsletter. “Residents who live on a 2024 street project will receive a postcard this spring with more information,” she wrote.
An open house and public hearing for the projects were held earlier this month. There will be another open house and neighborhood meeting on May 2, and a public hearing at the May 8 city council meeting.
Pavement managementUnder Chanhassen’s Pavement Management Program, every city street is surveyed once every three years to assess the condition of its pavement. Observations are logged in street management software, which rates pavement conditions on a scale from zero to 100 — 100 being the best score or equivalent to a brand new street.
In recent history, the city’s overall pavement condition scored around a 70.
The city pays for 60% of street rehabilitation project costs through its pavement management fund. The fund is made up of property tax levy dollars, special assessments and franchise fees, as well as intergovernmental grants and aid.
The other 40% of the funding comes from residents. Properties that have direct access to a public street under rehabilitation are collectively responsible for the remaining 40%. The city calculates the cost to each individual property owner based on a number of factors.
As of 2019, the city has also implemented franchise fees to help fund major road projects. According to the city, these fees provide a flexible, consistent way to meet the funding needs of road improvement projects. Franchise fees are technically imposed on utility companies that use city right-of-ways to provide service, but that fee is often passed on to customers.