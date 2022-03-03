Minnesotans have been applying for and receiving more permits to carry firearms during the pandemic, according to new data from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Annual permits to carry in Minnesota that have been granted have more than doubled since 2019, jumping from 51,404 that year to 106,488 in 2021; 96,554 were issued in 2020.
Carver County issued 1,723 permits to carry in 2021, compared with 776 in 2019. Scott County issued 2,728 in 2021, compared with 1,294 in 2019. In 2020, Carver and Scott counties issued 1,682 and 2,810 permits, respectively.
Permits to carry firearms are issued for five-year terms in Minnesota, requiring the applicant to reapply at the end of that time.
Total valid permits to carry in Minnesota from 2003 to 2021 totaled 386,328. Carver County totals for that time frame were 6,691; Scott County’s were 10,615.
The data from the BCA comes from local sheriffs offices.
Sheriffs reported that, statewide, there were 176 permits suspended, 40 revoked, 1,165 voided and 1,627 denied in 2021, according to the BCA.
According to the BCA:
“Minnesota’s Personal Protection Act was first enacted in 2003. Permits were first eligible for renewal in 2008. Individuals wishing to obtain a Minnesota Permit to Carry must apply for the permit at their local sheriff’s office and provide proof of approved firearms training. Sheriffs then must follow a statutorily-defined process, checking FBI, BCA and DHS records as well as their own data for any disqualifying information.”