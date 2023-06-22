The Life Time fitness facility and corporate office in Chanhassen, located across the street from the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, is proposing the development of eight indoor and six outdoor pickleball courts.
“Due to the enormous popularity of pickleball over the last few years, and the growing demand for court availability, Life Time’s goal is to have this facility open and operating by the end of the year,” according to a project narrative submitted to the city.
The Chanhassen Planning Commission reviewed and approved the proposal on Tuesday and it will be considered by the City Council on July 10.
By the end of this month, new pickleball courts in Victoria will officially be open to the public and ready for play.
The eight outdoor courts are located at Diethelm Park behind the Victoria Rec Center. To play during open hours, there is a $4 fee per person.