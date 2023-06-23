Police departments in the southwest metro are participating in various summer events, hosting fun activities with hopes of further strengthening relationships in their communities.
SHAKOPEE
The Shakopee Police Department held its fourth Picnic with Police event June 14.
The event, located in Shakopee’s Lions Park, consisted of yard games and activities, raffles and a Toys for Tots toy giveaway, dancing and free food. The police department also collected donated school supplies to fill a squad car via its “Stuff a Squad” initiative.
Running Picnic with Police each year is a community effort, with the event hosted by Hosanna Shakopee and including partners like the Shakopee Police Department, HEART, Mi Casa and Shakopee Parks and Recreation.
Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said the event first came about shortly after the murder of George Floyd, as the police department and various organizations were looking for ways to bring the Shakopee community together in a healthy, effective way.
While other cities were leaning more toward hosting listening sessions, Tate said Shakopee had other plans.
“I’ve always been a big believer that these conversations that happen over a meal tend to be more authentic and get a lot further than anything else,” he said. “We wanted to have something where we could just gather as a community — especially in the wake of what just happened — and be together.”
Initial turnout for the debut year was higher than expected, with around 300 people in attendance.
“It was unbelievable. To this day, I think any of our officers that were there will tell you it was one of the best days of their careers — it certainly was for me,” Tate said.
Picnic with Police has continued to grow annually, with this year’s event estimated to have brought together around 1,800 people.
Tate said the event is a great opportunity for officers to connect with fellow community members in an organic way, building rapport over topics as simple as having kids playing in the same recreational sports league.
The event also allows people to ask officers and other city staffers questions and establish an open dialogue about these services in town.
The success of Picnic with Police has even led to it being replicated in other cities, Tate said, with Lakeville and Faribault running their own versions.
In addition to Picnic with Police, the department also participates in various activities throughout the summer and year. Officers took part in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics this week and will be participating in Night to Unite this August.
CHASKA
The Chaska Police Department has also been finding ways in summer to reach out to the community.
These events, in addition to Night to Unite, include Cones with a Cop, Freeze Pop Friday and Squad Car Storytime.
Squad Car Storytime is back this year, having the department partner with the Carver County Library. Through this initiative, Chaska officers gather with community members and read books to children.
A storytime took place recently on June 15 at the Riverview Community Center in Chaska, where Chaska Police Officer and Community Partnership Specialist Julie Janke read a book to kids and led a “story walk.” Kids also enjoyed snacks and each received a free book to take home.
“Community engagement is a core function of the Chaska Police Department and while we have an officer dedicated to engagement programs, our entire staff participates in many community initiatives,” Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert wrote in a statement. “Interactions from community engagement are foundational for establishing trust and forming positive relationships between police and the community.”
Seibert listed events like Squad Car Storytime, Night to Unite and the department’s Citizen Academy as prime examples of how the department looks to engage with residents.
NIGHT TO UNITE
Police departments throughout the southwest metro are participating in this year’s Night to Unite. Scheduled for Aug. 1, the evening consists of communities nationwide hosting block parties, cookouts and gatherings.
Hosts then register their events, inviting their local police department, fire department, public works department and other groups to visit and enjoy the festivities in their communities.
City departments are getting involved yet again in this year’s event, many of which have registration forms online for people to sign their events up for visiting.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is also taking part, visiting various townships throughout the county.
Sheriff Luke Hennen, patrol deputies, 911 dispatchers, jail correctional officers, Mounted Posse Reserve deputies and K-9 Deputy Floyd will make appearances that evening, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office states on its website that Night to Unite’s goals include increasing crime prevention and drug prevention awareness, improving support in prevention and community policing as well as building a stronger relationship between public safety departments and the community.
“Night to Unite gives us the opportunity to meet with our citizens and discuss ways we can help each other prevent crime in our neighborhoods,” Hennen stated in the press release. “The partnership between law enforcement and community is the key in continuing to make Scott County a great, safe place to live.”