The Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary election features a handful of contests in legislative races across Carver and Scott counties.
The GOP primary features two contentious contests.
In Senate District 54, Sen. Eric Pratt (R-Prior Lake) was hoping to fend off Natalie Barnes, a Prior Lake nurse who won the Scott County GOP endorsement earlier this year. The county party subsequently censured Pratt for deciding to run in the primary rather than abide by the endorsement process, a move that Pratt flatly rejected.
The winner will face DFLer Alicia Donahue in the November general election.
In House District 54A, meanwhile, Rep. Erik Mortensen (R-Shakopee) was hoping to beat back a challenge from former legislator and Shakopee businessman Bob Loonan. That race, too, has been testy as Loonan was fined $1,500 by a panel of judges after a GOP operative alleged that Loonan had distributed campaign material falsely claiming he was endorsed by the Republican Party. Loonan planned to appeal that ruling.
The winner will face DFLer Brad Tabke and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Ryan Martin in the general election.
Democrats were involved in a few primary contests, too.
In Senate District 48, Balakrishna Chintaginjala was running in the DFL primary against Dan Kessler, with the winner to face Sen. Julia Coleman (R-Waconia) in November.
And in House District 48A, Arlan Brinkmeier was facing Nathan Kells, with the winner to take on Jim Nash (R-Waconia) in November.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.