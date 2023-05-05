The long-anticipated move to designate a section of Highway 5 as the “Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway” has passed its final legislative hurdle.
On Thursday, May 4, the Minnesota Senate voted to approve the commemoration of Prince’s legacy along the stretch of Chanhassen roadway adjacent to Paisley Park, where the pop star lived and recorded his music. In a bittersweet moment, the House unanimously passed its companion bill on April 21 – the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death at age 57 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
The bill now awaits Gov. Tim Walz's signature.
Signs indicating the designation will be purple in honor of the late artist’s trademark color.
“It’s a tremendous privilege to work with Minnesotans and all the advocates to recognize and honor Prince’s contribution to our state, our county, and the world,” said Rep. Lucy Rehm, DFL-Chanhassen, in an April press release.
The cost of any memorial highway signage and maintenance must be funded by non-state sources, and Prince’s dedicated fans have privately raised the necessary funds, according to a release from the office of Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia.
“It is very special to see this legislation to honor Prince Rogers Nelson through to the end,” said Coleman, who began the undertaking during her time on the Chanhassen City Council. “Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway is a meaningful way we can commemorate the great accomplishments of a man known and admired worldwide, but who chose to call Chanhassen home. I am thrilled to see the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway become a reality.”
“Prince never asked nobody for anything,” said Mark Webster, Prince’s longtime friend and advocate for the highway designation at the Thursday announcement. “I think this is one of the greatest gifts we can give him.”