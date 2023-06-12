The Prior Lake Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a 15-year-old Prior Lake girl, Keira Dupey, according to a press release from the Minnesota Crime Alert Network.
The press release states Dupey was last seen leaving a facility in Prior Lake with Kari Steele, who is also a missing person, on May 25.
Dupey possibly traveled to St. Paul or the surrounding suburbs, according to the release. Her hairstyle might be dark brown/black with light colored highlights. She is 5'4 and weighs about 100 pounds and is Native American.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Dupey please contact 911 or the Prior Lake Police Department at 952-440-3555 or email missingperson@priorlakemn.gov