Elizabeth Morris and Jack Tasker were on a leisurely bike ride Saturday when they happened upon a mobile bike tune-up stand at Bayfront Plaza in Victoria.
“What were the odds? I was having some chain issues and boom, all of a sudden we hit this tent with a bunch of guys doing free fix-up stuff for bikes,” said Tasker, of Minnetonka. “A little while later, off we go, wheeling along like I had a new bike.”
Expert volunteers from Project Life Cycle, a project of the Chanhassen-based A Better Society, worked on a variety of bikes during a 4-hour period beginning Saturday morning.
Cliff MacLeod, A Better Life board member and director of Project Life Cycle, said such fix-it clinics are designed to keep bikes operative, keep people biking and keep bikes out of landfills.
“This is our first year of doing external mobile activity, minor bike repairs, and this is our second event of the season,” MacLeod said during Saturday’s event. “We work in concert with local communities to set these up and we do as many bikes as we can in four hours.”
MacLeod said there was a limit of 40 bikes for basic tune-ups and repairs “so we don’t put a dent in bike shops’ business. If the bikes need more than we can do, we tell them that too and hope they get the proper work done.”
Bikes were registered, examined and tune-up, with MacLeod and another trained technician giving the final quality inspection “to ensure safety and thoroughness,” MacLeod said.
There are six mobile bike repair events schedule at various site this season. More information can be found on the organization’s website: abettersociety.org.
“I heard about this and wanted to get the bikes tuned up,” said Mark Strauss of Victoria, who with his son Easton Strauss, 7, brought bikes to the tune-up site. “We just thought this would be a good chance to get them ready for the season.”