At last week’s Carver County Board meeting, Deputy County Engineer Darin Mielke gave the board and public an update on the status of the U.S. Highway 212 project.
As of now, phase one, also referred to as the Dahlgren Township phase, of the project is ostensibly complete, according to Mielke. Remaining work on this portion of the highway includes the installation of a median guardrail and other minor tasks.
The Dahlgren Township phase, stretching from Chaska to Carver to Cologne, was essentially completed in the fall of 2022. Phase two, or the Benton Township phase, will run from Cologne to Norwood Young America. Construction for the second phase is set to begin next year.
“Traffic volumes on Highway 212 between Carver and Norwood Young America are expected to double by 2040,” according to Mielke’s presentation.
Improvements to the highway include the expansion of 10 miles of two-lane traffic to a four-lane expressway, the construction of reduced conflict intersections, new pavement and additional turn lanes among other upgrades.In the past 10 years, there have been 10 fatal crashes along Highway 212 and 32 injuries, according to Mielke. He says the severity of crashes is one of the primary reasons the county undertook the project.
The stretch of State Highway 5 connecting Chanhassen and Victoria is exhibiting similar issues.Between 2014-2018, 187 crashes occurred on this stretch of Highway 5. This figure is 2.5 times higher than the state average for comparable roadways, according to the board packet.
The county is currently seeking to obtain funds for Highway 5 improvements via a U.S. Department of Transportation initiative, the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Program.
In addition to its high crash rate, this area suffers from significant congestion and delays and, as is, is unable to adequately meet the demand of its motorists, according to the packet.Currently, back-ups on Highway 5 can reach up to two miles and speeds are often reduced to 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit.
Emphasizing regional growth, officials worry of the disruption the current infrastructure failings will have on future populations.
“Without improvements, by 2040, increased congestion will result in 180,000 hours of annual delay during peak periods,” according to the board packet.By 2040 the county is expecting an over 50 percent increase in its current population. Safety, efficiency, and long-term environmental and economic sustainability are priorities for the ongoing highway projects.