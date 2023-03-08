The Galleria Edina is hosting a popup prom dress donation drive in honor of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ current musical “The Prom” and in partnership with PromPossible and Project Fairy Godmothers on from March 12-19.
PromPossible is seeking donations of new or gently worn prom clothes and accessories. Those that donate will receive a ticket to attend “The Prom” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, in addition to special offers from select Galleria stores.
Needed items include prom clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry and other accessories, like nail polish and makeup.
The drive will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and both Sundays at PromPossible in the former Peloton space, across from CRAVE.
“Visitors will be drawn in by a display of iconic gowns and other costumes from past Chanhassen Dinner Theatres shows, and discover an interior with balloons and dance-worthy florals,” said Joel Rainville, director of marketing at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, in a press release.
Scheduled celebrity appearances in the PromPossible space include:
- Sunday, March 12: That Midwestern Mom (2-3 following live performances)
- Monday, March 13: Nancy Nelson (12-2)
- Tuesday, March 14: The Laundry Guy-Patric Richardson (12-2)
- Wednesday, March 15: Don Shelby (12-2)
- Thursday, March 16: Special Surprise Guest (12-2)
- Friday, March 17: Sven Sundgaard, MPR (12-2)
- Saturday, March 18: Ali Kaplan and Harmony Kaplan, MyTalk “Shop Girls” live broadcast (11-1)
- Sunday, March 19: Kat Perkins (12-2)
The Galleria is located at 69th Street and France Avenue in Edina.