Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 27, 2023 print edition of the Chanhassen Villager newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from Thursday April 27, 2023 Chanhassen Villager
SWFusionTeam
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Hackamore opens to the public this Friday
- 38th annual Taste of Chaska
- Chanhassen boys lacrosse looking to rebound from state tournament heartbreak
- New settlements could provide relief from opioid epidemic
- Area roundup: Chaska, Chanhassen boys lacrosse teams each get first wins of the season
- District 112 music staff to hold music scholarship benefit concert
- Next Steps Learning Center expanding to Shakopee
- Minneapolis oil painter Dan Petrov to show work in Sower Gallery
- Minnesota Valley Community Band presents 37th annual spring concert
- Chanhassen girls lacrosse looking to repeat success in 2023