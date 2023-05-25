Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the May 25, 2023 print edition of the Chanhassen Villager newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from Thursday May 25, 2023 Chanhassen Villager
SWFusionTeam
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- District 112 students, community petition against graduation venue, Grace Church
- Minnesota to become 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana
- Rep. Emmer discusses manufacturing, mental health in the southwest metro
- 117 graduate from Holy Family Catholic
- Abandoned house in Carver to be demolished
- Teacher of the Year, retirees and students recognized at board meeting
- Honoring the past; Community ceremony, historical society grand opening set for Memorial Day
- Train Days returns to St. Paul's Union Depot
- Chanhassen girls win Metro West during track and field conference championship week
- Report of ‘poop rain’ in Burnsville prompts U.S. Rep. Angie Craig to request investigation