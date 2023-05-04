With maple leaves abound, Chanhassen is sure to celebrate Arbor Day in style. This Saturday, May 6, the city will host its Annual Arbor Day tree planting in Bandimere Community Park from 9-10 a.m.
Those planning to attend the tree planting event should come prepared with proper attire, gloves and a shovel. Participants will first meet in the park’s northern parking lot for instructions before the planting begins.
Last week, the Chanhassen City Council announced the winner of its yearly Arbor Day poster contest. The theme of this year’s competition was “Trees are terrific and help us breathe.” One might say they’re tree-rific.
At the April 24 meeting, Mayor Elise Ryan congratulated the local fifth-grade contestants and winners of this year’s competition. “The city has been sponsoring this contest for 24 years in order to express our commitment to trees in our community and help educate students on the importance of trees,” Ryan said.
Ella Smith was the grand prize winner and – in addition to receiving a Minnesota tree identification guide and Garden by the Woods gift card, courtesy of the local landscape and garden center – will have her poster framed and displayed in City Hall alongside past winners.
The Carver County Soil and Water Conservation District is also getting in on the Arbor Day festivities via its Tree and Native Seed Mix Program.
According to the district, “Planting trees and native grasses not only beautifies your property, but it also contributes to better water quality, and helps prevent erosion.”
Starting every fall, the district begins taking orders for tree and shrub seedlings as well as native prairie seed mixes, which are fulfilled the following spring. So, for those who placed orders last fall, seedling pick up will take place this Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6.
The health of local trees has become more urgent as threats, such as emerald ash borers, have become increasingly prevalent. According to Ryan’s Arbor Day and Arbor Month Proclamation, “The health and longevity of Minnesota’s trees are being affected by changing temperatures and precipitation, more extreme weather events, and increasing pressure from pests, diseases, and invasive species.”
Additionally, the tree canopy of the community is vital in regulating temperatures along city streets in the summer and providing shady refuge for those taking part in summertime recreation, according to the proclamation.
The Minnesota DNR states that by choosing a tree species suitable to the environment and ensuring proper planting and care, Minnesotans can help grow resilient trees that, in turn, will create resilient and healthy canopies.
The sugar maple, a tree near and dear to Chanhassen residents, is a fan favorite. It provides brilliant colors by fall and dense foliage, optimal for shading, by summer. Those looking to invest in Chanhassen’s natural resources should consider putting down roots with a sugar maple this Arbor Month.