Name/age: Erik Perschmann, age 53.
Address: 218 Carver Creek Place, Carver.
Family: Three children: Thor, 24, recently graduated Mankato State. Guy, 21, third year at University of Minnesota-Minneapolis campus. Callie, 16, junior at Chanhassen High School. All K-12 in District 112. Married to Cherri Perschmann in 1995. Widowed in 2019 (cancer).
Employment: AT&T 1988-2006. Verizon 2006-present. I usually just say that I have worked for the phone company since I was 18. Most of that time has been in public sector, managing the company relationship with State and Federal Government in Minnesota and the Midwest. I have served on several state and city advisory boards consulting on wireless technologies to support various public safety and modernization projects, and as liaison to the State of Minnesota Office of Emergency Management during planned and exigent events.
Education: Graduated Chaska High School 1987. 1990-1991 Flight School/University of North Dakota. 2013-2015 University of Phoenix. I did not have enough credits to graduate—suspended to care for my wife.
Hobbies/interests: Summers on the lake, travel by train, classic and performance cars.
Previous experience: Planning Commission City of Carver (March 2011-Dec 2015); positions held: Commissioner, Co-Chair, Chair. Park and Recreation Board City of Carver, MN (May 2006-March 2011); positions held: Board Member, Co-Chair, Chair.
Contact info: 612-360-3660, M81b@comcast.net
Why do you want to serve on the Carver City Council?
I have a responsibility give back to the community in which I have raised my family, and I want to have an impact on shaping the future of Carver. That means doing the work that ensures the City of Carver is able to meet the demands of a growing community today, preserving and improving the quality of life that defines Carver, protecting the gem we have in our historic downtown, and laying the groundwork for the new residents and families that wish to make Carver their home.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
1. Housing: We will develop opportunities for high quality housing that is diverse in ownership, price, and style. Encourage or require residential developers to create a range of income and housing abilities within their development proposals. Develop affordable housing partnerships and programs with other organizations. Provide city services at a level that encourages partnership, growth, and commitment to all.
2. Historic downtown: Certified levy to protect downtown residents and business, reducing exorbitant flood insurance rates. Continue work to improve walkability and access to businesses and parks in downtown.
3. Infrastructure and commercial development: Continue to strengthen and expand water and sewer capacity to ensure quality uninterrupted supply sized for a future Carver of 10,000 residents. Continue to attract developers with the tools the city can leverage. Benchmark against neighboring communities and adopt best practices. Zoning to support multi-story pedestrian-oriented mix of small and large commercial spaces. Expand access to capital through bonding initiatives.
Without putting down your fellow candidates, what sets you apart from them?
I know through all of my civic and professional experiences, that progress for the City of Carver is hard work, deliberation, and compromise that considers everyone’s values, not just my own. Long term visions sometimes require bold decisions, and disruption to the status quo. A council vote can be difficult; however, difficult initiatives have made some of the most positive progress for the city over my 23 years of being a resident. I intend to always move the city forward.
Describe your leadership style:
I act with integrity above all else. I measure my success in the success of those I support and coach. I work collaboratively to build consensus, while ensuring the team stays the course. For the City of Carver, I believe in giving support and credit to city employees, and ensuring my actions make their jobs easier. Being accessible is the key to interactive governance, and I will always make myself accessible as a servant of the community.
Why should residents vote for you?
I have lived in the City of Carver for 23 years and cherish this community. We have an exciting opportunity upon us as Carver grows, and I believe we have a responsibility to ensure it’s done with great care. In my professional career, I have spent the last 20 years supporting the public sector — enjoying many opportunities to work closely with state agencies and public safety organizations to better serve communities in Minnesota. I have worked on city commissions and have made meaningful contributions to our community. My experience has given me the benefit of a long-term-comprehensive perspective necessary to make rational and disciplined decisions on community issues as they arise. The next step for me is to apply my experience and dedication to the betterment of our community and progress for the city of Carver.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
Never, to all questions.