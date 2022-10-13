Name/age: Glen Henry, 60
Address: 320 6th St. West
Family: Wife Heide, stepdaughter Stephanie and grandson Javon
Employment: Warranty manager for a national home builder
Education: Bachelor's degree from Mankato State University
Hobbies/interests: Hunting, fishing, camping, and most sports
Previous experience: Three terms on the council
Contact info: (612) 590-2624; glen.henry@icloud.com
Why do you want to serve on the Carver City Council? I believe that I am the best candidate for city council because I have always voted for the best interests of moving the city of Carver forward. I don’t have “my” best interests when I vote for or against an issue but the best interests for Carver. I have an extensive background in construction and I can see where the city can and will be in the future. I keep an open mind when topics are up and I am conscious of both sides of the issue before rendering my vote. Being a member of the council for three terms, I bring experience, consistency and logic to each meeting. I don’t voice my opinions from an emotional point of view, I use ration in making decisions for what is best for the city.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
Infrastructure has always been the biggest item on my addenda. In order for the city to move forward, we need to have the correct infrastructure in place. There are a couple things left to complete what I set out to do 12 years ago.
Parks and trails. When asking questions of new residents, one of the top answers is the parks and trails system. We put a lot of thought into them.
Without putting down your fellow candidates, what sets you apart from them?
Experience and the ability to logically reach decisions, not emotionally.
Describe your leadership style:
Logical and rational. I study each topic and look at both sides of the issue and understand the repercussions of each vote.
Why should residents vote for you?
I am very conscious of each and every budget and will be a good steward of our tax dollars. There is a balancing act of what is wanted and needed at the city level and what the citizenry is in need of. I will bring calm and logic to each and every meeting.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure? No, no and no.