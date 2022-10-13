Name/age: Laurie Sayre, 49
Address: 1005 Sunny Ridge Drive, Carver
Family: Husband Chad Sayre; daughters Jordyn Sayre and Carly Sayre
Employment: Business analyst at Elign Consulting
Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychological Sciences from the University of Minnesota
Hobbies/interests: Reading, creating scrapbooks, walking my puppy named Trixi
Previous experience: I served as an appointed Commissioner on Carver’s Planning Commission from 2016 to 2018. I was elected to the Carver City Council in 2018.
Contact info: 952-270-2523; lsayre@cityofcarver.com
Why do you want to serve on the Carver City Council?
The current projections for growth in Carver are exciting. I have been witnessing the forward momentum of Carver and it is important to me to be in the city council position where I can contribute to the management of this growth. The strategic plan of the city is well established, and we need council members who are committed to working as a team to bring this vision to life.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
First, I will support residents by voting yes on projects that will have a lasting positive financial impact in our city while alleviating the tax burden on property owners. Second, I will continue to work for residents and businesses in pursuing better street conditions and expanding infrastructure. This will be addressed by including street maintenance and new infrastructure details in short- and long-term financial planning. Lastly, I will advocate for new parks and trails as the budget allows.
Without putting down your fellow candidates, what sets you apart from them?
My heart is “All In” and I come to meetings prepared.
Describe your leadership style:
Collaboration and willingness to listen.
Why should residents vote for you?
I will advocate for the city of Carver by being accountable to residents, maintaining and expanding infrastructure, protecting resources, respecting our history, and planning for our future.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.